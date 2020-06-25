NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.0% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.42 on Thursday, reaching $307.72. 294,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484,710. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

