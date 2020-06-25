NovaPoint Capital LLC Increases Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.6% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,588,711,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after buying an additional 39,890 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after buying an additional 5,869,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after purchasing an additional 55,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,086,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,970,000 after purchasing an additional 885,564 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,198,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.92 and a 200-day moving average of $253.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

