NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 2,035 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.2% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 52,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 394.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 127,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 101,464 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.9% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 28,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.96.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $45.09. 15,523,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,680,390. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.19. The company has a market cap of $197.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.