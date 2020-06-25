NovaPoint Capital LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.96.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,523,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,680,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

