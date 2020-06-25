NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 182 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

NovaPoint Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,488,000 after acquiring an additional 51,210 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Accident Compensation Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded up $2.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $296.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,969. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $308.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,364 shares of company stock worth $76,369,776 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.85.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

