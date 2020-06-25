NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 2,145 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lessened its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,225,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 36.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 3.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris news, Director Roger Fradin purchased 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.45 per share, with a total value of $30,823.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,801.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.19. 122,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,487. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

