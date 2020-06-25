NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 77 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NovaPoint Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.77. 84,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,561. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.71 and a 200-day moving average of $193.23.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

