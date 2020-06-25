Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 201.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,144 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,584,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 522.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 46,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,003,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after acquiring an additional 57,640 shares in the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.16.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,229,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

