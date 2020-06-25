Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Shares Up 4.7%

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.45, 401,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 332% from the average session volume of 92,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 million and a P/E ratio of -32.86.

About Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.