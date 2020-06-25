Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 26,366 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14,329.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $198.65. 59,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,494. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $205.93.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.