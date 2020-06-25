Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 60,462 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10,682.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,462 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.7% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.15. The stock had a trading volume of 252,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,734. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $137.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

