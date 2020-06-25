Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 871 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,515,191,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,922 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,921 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.17. 1,100,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $136.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.33. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.12 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. Amgen’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.85.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

