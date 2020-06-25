Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 17,400 Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.75. 5,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,469. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.13.

