Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 960.0% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.83.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,673,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,639. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $259.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.42 and a 200 day moving average of $222.82. The company has a market capitalization of $264.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

