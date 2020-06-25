Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.07% of Nordic American Tanker worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,096,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 214,005 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

NAT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.30. 3,152,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,339. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.60%. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NAT shares. ValuEngine lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

