Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.07% of Nordic American Tanker worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,096,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 214,005 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

NAT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.30. 3,152,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,339. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.60%. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NAT shares. ValuEngine lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit