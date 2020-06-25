Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,531.43.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $31.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,432.70. 1,574,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,145. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,411.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1,351.40. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $977.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

