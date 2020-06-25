Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 1,202 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 25,790,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,531,692. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

