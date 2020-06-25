Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 29,877 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 140.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,877 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 288,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,792,717. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

