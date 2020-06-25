Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 5,297 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Primerica by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 47.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $114.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,926. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $138.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $302,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,343 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,240.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $227,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $870,590 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

