Pathstone Family Office LLC Cuts Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,888 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,863,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,917,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,515,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,707. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $219.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of -78.13 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.84.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.86.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $10,310,534.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $7,511,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,683 shares of company stock worth $100,563,142 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

