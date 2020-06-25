Pathstone Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.0% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $883,399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $305.05. 245,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,710. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

