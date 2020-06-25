Pathstone Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Plains GP worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

PAGP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,236. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $7.28. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plains GP from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

