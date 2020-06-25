Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 184.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.0% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 715,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,621,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,993. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.74.

