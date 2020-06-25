Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,678,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,133,088. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $130.55 and a twelve month high of $166.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

