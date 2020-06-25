Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.05% of Freshpet worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Freshpet by 533.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 27,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,558,000 after purchasing an additional 106,286 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,984,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,734,000 after purchasing an additional 618,828 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

In other news, Director Robert C. King sold 12,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $887,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $81,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,311,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $5,525,341 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FRPT stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $87.21. 242,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,349. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,461.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average of $67.39. Freshpet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $89.12.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

