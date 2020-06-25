Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $6.48 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,733.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,783.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,363.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,486.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,100.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,617.85.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.