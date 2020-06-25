Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,213 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,586,510. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

