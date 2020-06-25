Pathstone Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,807 shares during the period. Robert Half International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Robert Half International worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Robert Half International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Robert Half International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Robert Half International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Robert Half International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 48,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,743. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.97.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.