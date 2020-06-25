Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,964 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline comprises approximately 3.1% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.56% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $21,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 366,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.38. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. Research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAA. Mizuho lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.