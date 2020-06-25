Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 22,935 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,935 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.75. 22,727,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,122,036. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

