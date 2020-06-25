Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 991 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises about 1.9% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.06% of Marriott International worth $13,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.27.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $82.98. The company had a trading volume of 284,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average is $112.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.