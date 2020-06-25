Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes $25.59 Million Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,588,000. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWI. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 93,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,447,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,084,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,333,000.

Shares of CWI stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $22.64. 1,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,905. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $26.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

