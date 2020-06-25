Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 39,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

NYSEARCA UNG traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.01. 1,140,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,666,476. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $23.40.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.