Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Cut by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,480 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for 0.9% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $169.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.74.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,711,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,592,474. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $175.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 106.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.53.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

