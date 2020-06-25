Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.8% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,423,000 after acquiring an additional 910,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,473,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,968,204. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $178.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.28.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

