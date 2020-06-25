Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,389,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 112,438 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.5% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $77,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.28.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.00. 15,347,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,968,204. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $178.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

