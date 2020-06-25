Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 26.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 669,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,563 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $25,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 142,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $254,656.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 216,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,308,796.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,100. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

