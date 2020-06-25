Players Network (OTCMKTS:PNTV) Trading 18.8% Higher

Shares of Players Network (OTCMKTS:PNTV) traded up 18.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 9,367,106 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 499% from the average session volume of 1,564,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Players Network (OTCMKTS:PNTV)

Player's Network, Inc focuses on the cultivation and processing of medical and recreational marijuana in North Las Vegas. The company, through its subsidiary Green Leaf Farms Holdings, LLC, has Nevada state-issued medical and recreational cultivation and production licenses. It also distributes content relating to the cannabis industry at WeedTV.com.

