Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $60,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $60,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Power Integrations stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.59. The stock had a trading volume of 79,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,961. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations Inc has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $122.45.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,793,000 after acquiring an additional 34,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. AXA bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on POWI. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit