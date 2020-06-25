Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $60,500.00 in Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $60,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Power Integrations stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.59. The stock had a trading volume of 79,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,961. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations Inc has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $122.45.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,793,000 after acquiring an additional 34,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. AXA bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on POWI. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.