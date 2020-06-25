ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) Shares Down 0%

ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.43 and last traded at $56.43, 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Yen stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.35% of ProShares Ultra Yen as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

