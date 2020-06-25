Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.23% of Arch Capital Group worth $26,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 65,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 59,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2,731.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 269,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 260,278 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,399,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,290,000 after acquiring an additional 279,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

ACGL traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 52,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,635. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $619,695.00. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $2,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,500 shares of company stock worth $665,575. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

