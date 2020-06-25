Royal Bank of Canada Buys 1,944 Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $25,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in HB Fuller by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in HB Fuller by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of HB Fuller by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Shares of HB Fuller stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.54. 34,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,474. HB Fuller Co has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.81.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

