Royal Bank of Canada Buys 568,327 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $24,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 20.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 84,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 363,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,301,813. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

