Royal Bank of Canada Buys 605,265 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 527.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,265 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.28% of Hologic worth $25,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 102,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.41.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,185,194. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.50. 2,066,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

