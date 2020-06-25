Royal Bank of Canada Buys 605,265 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 527.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,265 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.28% of Hologic worth $25,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 102,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.41.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,185,194. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.50. 2,066,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit