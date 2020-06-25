Royal Bank of Canada Has $24.34 Million Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,849,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811,573 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $24,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 47.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

Shares of AUY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 951,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,735,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.78. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

