Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,720 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $27,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 59,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 361,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.87. 479,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,227,814. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.