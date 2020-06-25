Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 144,094 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,094 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.26% of Hasbro worth $25,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Hasbro by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.48. 78,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.22. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAS. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.39.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.