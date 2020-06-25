Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 200,657 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,657 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.96% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $24,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,211,000 after acquiring an additional 676,804 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 180.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 135.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,486,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,333,000 after purchasing an additional 855,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,836,000 after acquiring an additional 279,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,641,000.

FIXD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,426. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

