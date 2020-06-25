Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 459,815 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.62% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $25,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXH. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 259.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 98,720.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $176,000.

PXH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.54. 16,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,355. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $22.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78.

