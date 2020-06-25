Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,767 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.60% of Globus Medical worth $24,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1,092.9% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,546,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,698 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,604,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,642,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,489,000. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,220,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,841,000 after acquiring an additional 443,562 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.69. 47,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,226. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.01. Globus Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

